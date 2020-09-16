Home Movies Black Panther 2: Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman? Know Here All Latest...
Movies

Black Panther 2: Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman? Know Here All Latest Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Black Panther legend Chadwick Boseman’s passing took everyone by surprise. He may not be here anymore, but his legacy goes on. After Chad’s shocking death, people were not thinking much about having Black Panther 2.

However, the show must go on!

According to the accounts, Disney and Marvel’s studios have produced plans to go forward. Continue reading to find out more.

About Black Panther

Black Panther is an American superhero movie based on Marvel Comics. It’s the 18th movie by MCU, released in 2018. The story portrays T’challa, who’s the son of T’Chaka, the king of Wakanda nation.

After the king’s passing, T’Challa took over the throne and crowned as the new king of Wakanda. But during the coronation ceremony, T’Challa is contested by Killmonger. He plans on bringing a revolution by abandoning the isolation policies of the country. T’Challa successfully defeats him becomes the king.

Afterward, T’Challa’s capacity as king and Black Panther is tested when he’s drawn into a battle that risks Wakanda’s destiny and the whole world. He confronts treachery and danger in his or her path. Meanwhile, T’Challa gathers his allies and utilizes the ultimate power of Black Panther to conquer his nemesis.

The film Black Panther became the highest-grossing sacred superhero film. It had been well received and highly appreciated around the world. It has an approval rating of 96% in the critiques. Because of this, Black Panther was nominated for seven Academy Awards. Most importantly, it’s the very first superhero film to have been nominated at the Oscars for the Best Picture.

Black Panther II

With the release of Black Panther in 2018, producer Kevin Feige said that there are many tales to tell. He triumphed towards the possible sequel of the movie. By 2018, the sequel was declared to be under development. However, in August 2020, we dropped Chadwick to cancer, which no one was aware of, not even the developers of Black Panther. They’d proposed the new story based on Boseman’s character. Before his death, filming was likely to begin in March 2021 and was released in May 2022.

Now, Disney and Marvel’s studios have come up with a new angle to the story. According to the reports, programmers intend to kill T’Challa on screen too. The rumor is, Wakanda is going to have a funeral for their king. Afterward, T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) will take the Black Panther mantle.


Fans love this idea. They have been enjoying and encouraging the possible plot. Also, fans say it is by far the most respected and sensible thing to do. Nobody wants the king to be substituted. As a result, people have started petitions demanding Marvel not to re-cast the black panther.


However, there’s absolutely no official storyline declared yet, but the lovers have come clear about their expectations from the sequel.

Ajeet Kumar

