Black Mirror Season 6: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Speculation And Predicted.

Black Mirror is a dystopian futuristic sci-fi show created by Charlie Brooker. He combined with Annabel Jones is the showrunner. The show focuses mostly on the effects of modern technology on society. The episodes are usually set shortly or an alternate timeline.

The episodes might serve as a warning, stating that this is what our future may be like in a while if we aren’t too careful. The series is inspired by older anthology series like the Twilight Zone, but with lesser odds of censorship.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was released in 2018, was phenomenal. It enabled viewers to decide the path that the movie was to take by making them pick between collections of dialogues they wanted the figures to say.

However, as a result of all of the effort put into Bandersnatch, year 5 that introduced next year was trimmed down to merely 3 episodes rather than the usual six, Now, with season 5 below wraps, fans are asking questions about year 6, and we are here to answer them.

Is There A Black Mirror Season 6?

There has been no renewal declared for the show up to now, one of the main reasons being chief showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have departed Endemol Shine Group, that’s the production home for Black Mirror, to begin their own new company.

Endemol still owns the rights to Dark Mirror, but if they don’t reach an agreement with Netflix, the new company of Brooker and Jones, then season 6 might not see the light of day after all.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date

Since no announcement for renewal has been made, it is safe to state manufacturing for season 6 hasn’t even begun. Assuming a new season is declared, and production begins in the upcoming few days, it will not release anytime until 2022, according to our estimations.

Remember, this is merely a hypothetical period in which a possible season six might release if it gets to go-ahead for production to begin.

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast

Since every incident of Black Mirror is stand alone, and in no way associated with any past or future episodes. There are no recurring cast members at the series. That being said, it would not be possible to guess the throw intended for season six before any official statements are made.

Black Mirror seasons 1-5, together with season 6 when it ever releases, will be available to flow exclusively on Netflix.