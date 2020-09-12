Home Entertainment Better Call Saul Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Bob Odenkirk to...
Better Call Saul Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Bob Odenkirk to Return as Saul Goodman?

By- Alok Chand
AMC has revived Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul for one final year, James McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman is practically complete. The series has released five notable seasons up to now, using an IMDB rating of 8.7, a feat that mainstream TV shows battle to achieve, let alone spin-offs.

Better Call Saul Season 6

Better Phone Saul functions as both a prequel and a sequel to Breaking Bad at the same time. The show follows the life of lawyer Saul Goodman both before he transferred to Albuquerque and after he transferred out after Heisenberg’s death. Each episode starts with Goodman’s latest whereabouts before cutting back into his life since James McGill.

The series is not as violent and fast as Breaking Bad but rather dives deeper into the lives of these figures from Breaking Bad that were into the drug business way before Walter White came into the scene.

Names such as Mike, Gus Fring, Tuco, Krazy 8, and Goodman himself all play a significant role. The series follows Goodman’s transition from an honest and hardworking lawyer to the messiah for criminals being prosecuted we all know and love today. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season.

Release Date of Better Call Saul Season 6.

The sixth time was expected to launch sometime in early 2021 or late 2020, but using the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down things, don’t expect a release anytime before mid-2021 or even afterwards. Filming for season 6 had originally started in February 2020.

Plot

Season 5 has been focussed on the battle between Gus Fring and Lalo, together with Gus Fring under increasing strain from Lalo. He is looking for revenge on Fring. Fring recruits Nacho as an undercover goon in Lalo’s operation and asks him to compromise the security inside Lalo’s house so a group of his assassins can eventually put an end to him.

The mission fails, however, and Lalo, understanding what had occurred, sets out on a warpath before the season finale concludes.

Season 6 will probably showcase the consequences of Fring’s assault on Lalo. This assault will probably also put Saul and Kim in Lalo’s crosshairs, along with Nacho, Mike, and Fring himself. The fact that Saul, Mike, and Fring are alive in Breaking Bad affirms they will live through the consequent conflict.

But the fates of non-Breaking Bad characters such as Kim and Nacho are anyone’s guess. Nacho will probably be the first man Lalo comes after, considering he used to have absolute faith in him and even introduced him to his family before being betrayed by him.

Fans are hoping that Better Call Saul’s final season may somehow transition into the first breaking bad episode, together with Bryan Cranston reprising his role as Walter White, even if it’s only for a few minutes. Even Cranston has said that when the writers want him to be in the show, he’d be up for it.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman
Rhea Seahorn as Kim Wexler
Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo Fring
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut
Michael Mando as Nacho Varga
Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca
Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca

Alok Chand

