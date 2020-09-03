Barkskins Season 2: Release Date, Cast Plot, Renewal Status Netflix What We Know So Far About!!!

- Advertisement -

Annie Proulx’s book Barkskins has been adapted into a television series by National Geographic. The first season of this drama series made its debut on the network in May this year. Following the launch of the first season, the drama show’s followers and fans are looking forward to watching the second season of the series. This is what we know about the next season of the drama series, Barkskins.

source: hitc.com

National Geographic is to give a green signal to the play series for the second season. If the network renews the sequel to the second season, the audiences can expect to watch the next season sometime next year. There may be a delay in the launch of the second season due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The very first period of the drama show ended on a cliffhanger. At the end of the first season, Wobik was attacked by Iroquois. In the upcoming season, the audiences will be able to see who survived such warfare. Hamish Games was severely injured after this first season, and it isn’t known if he lived. The audience will also get to see what happened with Trepagny.

Elwood Reid, the inventor of the series, recently said that this drama series’s next season is about the cards. He added that the system renews the show soon.

Made by Elwood Reid, the first period of the drama series, Barkskins airs on National Geographic.