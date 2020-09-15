Barkskins Season 2: Cast, Plot, Trailer, What We Know So Far About Release Date

- Advertisement -

Annie Proulx’s book Barkskins was adapted into a television set by National Geographic. The first period of the drama show made its debut on the network in May this year. Following the launch of the first season, the fans and followers of this drama series are anticipating watching the second season of the show. This is everything we know about the next season of the drama series, Barkskins.

Barkskins: Has The Network Renewed The Drama Series For Your Second Season?

The first period of the drama show Barkskins premiered on the network in May this year.

After the release of this initial season, the audiences of the play series are looking forward to watching the second season of the series. So far, the network has not made any announcement concerning the renewal of the drama series for its second season.

National Geographic is yet to provide a green signal to the drama series for the second season. In the event the network renews the show to the next season, then the viewers can expect to watch the next season sometime next year. There can be a delay in the launch of the second season due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

The first period of the drama series ended on a cliffhanger. At the end of the first season, Wobik was assaulted by Iroquois.

At the upcoming season, the audiences will get to see who survived the damn war. Hamish Games was severely injured at the end of the first season and it is not known if he survived. The audiences will also have to find out what happened with Trepagny.

Elwood Reid, the creator of the show, recently said that the next season of the drama series is based about the cards. He added that the system renews the series soon.

Created by Elwood Reid, the first period of the drama series, Barkskins airs on National Geographic.