Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Bard Of Blood Season 2: It’s an Indian web television Show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and Created by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name, composed by Bilal Siddique.

The narrative of the series revolves around the ex-IIW agent, Kabir Anand. He is deployed on a mission to rescue four Indian intelligence officers, that are held by the Taliban in Quetta. Later, he learns the assignment is unsanctioned and involves two other agents Isha and Veere Singh.

The first season of this show released on September 27, 2019; consisting of seven episodes, called William Shakespeare’s dialogue in his novels. That has added a literary fusion into the sequence.

Release Date Of Bard Of Blood Season 2

The show Bard Of Blood is yet to be officially renewed by Red Chillies Entertainment. But if all goes right with the creation, it might get officially announced by Red Chillies Entertainment or Netflix by the end of the year.

If the series return for another season, we anticipate it to be premiered in the year 2022.

Cast Of Bard Of Blood Season 2

We may see some new faces in the next season of the series, alongside the cast of Season 1 of Bard Of Blood.

• Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/Adonis

• Vineet Kumar Singh as Veer Singh

• Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

• Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

• Sohum Shah as Vikramjit

Bard Of Blood Season 2 Plot

At the plot of Bard Of Blood Season two, we could unveil the truth behind Vikramjit and his existence. He hasn’t and never worked together with Kabir Anand as a friend, we will see in the next season.

The next season may think of a brand new story as the manager Ribhu Dasgupta stated that”About 90 percent of this book was retained”; the book has been used in the first season. Hence, the viewers will experience a new plot packed with thriller and mystery.

