Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Recent Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Season 1 published in September 2019 plus the audience enjoyed it. Season 1 ended at suspense note. Since its release today, the viewer is excited to learn whether Bard of Blood is coming up with season 2. As per sources, it has not been renewed by Netflix for season two. There’s been no update on the next season because the previous season premiered.

The audience enjoys the screenplay and the narrative. The audience is also praising the operation of Emraan Hashmi. It includes a lot of suspense, enthusiasm, and action.

Overview Of Bard of Blood Season 2

Bard of Blood is an Indian net tv series. The story relies on the 2015 espionage book of the identical name. Bilal Siddiqi composes the novel. Ribhu Dasgupta led the series, and Red Chillies Entertainment produced the series. The show was premiered on Netflix.

It had seven episodes, and the story revolves around an ex-IIW representative Kabir Anand who yields into the badlands of Balochistan. His responsibility is to free Indian brokers captured by Pakistan’s Taliban and the ISI.

He’s dropped out after surgery, and this results in his spouse’s death. Later he is revealed as a literature teacher who takes care of his deceased friend’s wife and son. The Taliban capture Indian intelligence officers. Kabir is asked to rescue them. He initially denies but agrees afterwards. He later finds that the vital service manager who assigns the job to rescue is lifeless. The rest of the story is about the rescue mission, and the challenges faced.

Main Cast Of Bard of Blood –

Emraan Hashmi
Vineet Kumar
Sobhita Dhulipala
Danish Husain
Kirti Kulhari
Abhishekh Khan
Ajay Mahendru
Ashish Nijhawan
Shaman Ahmed
Jaideep Ahlawat
Rajit Kapur
Shishir Sharma
Amit Bimrot
Sohum Shah
Shruti Marathe
Sahiba Bali
Kallirroi Tziafeta
Nikita Sharma
Tanveer
Harshvardhan Singh
Ankit Hans


