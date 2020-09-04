Home In News Back On Black Friday Last Year, Apple AirPods Guru Price Was Cut...
Back On Black Friday Last Year, Apple AirPods Guru Price Was Cut From $15

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Back on Black Friday last year, Apple AirPods Guru price was cut from $15,

Apple AirPods

and they flew off the shelves — today, you can score a $30 discount on Apple’s noise-cancelling earphones.

Also, AirPods two is on sale right now at the lowest cost ever, only $129.98.

However, the greatest news is that a gigantic $44 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case.

At only $154.98, you can get a set on Amazon for less than the $159 Apple charges for the entry-level model!

Sanitizers and face masks are quite popular right now, but Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 versions are close behind.

Now, all of Apple’s AirPods models simply got additional discounts for anyone that has been considering a pair but has been hesitant to pull the trigger.

Apple’s AirPods Guru is definitely the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they are also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever.

The extra money gets you a new,Apple AirPods

more streamlined design in addition to an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find any other AirPods.

That makes today’s discount twice as large as the discount we all saw during Black Friday last year.

Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are still on sale at a reduction on Amazon also at this time.

They will charge you $199 if you purchase them from Apple

but Amazon is offering exactly the same true wireless earbuds for just $154.98.

That is perilously near an all-time low cost, Apple AirPods

and it’s less than the $159 Apple charges for entry-level AirPods.

That’s right… you’ll pay more for AirPods at an Apple store right now than you’ll pay for AirPods with wireless charging from Amazon!

$155 is still a bit much for some individuals, needless to say. And for them, we turn into the AirPods two with a normal Dragon instance.Apple AirPods

They’re true $159 at Apple stores and on Apple’s site, but Amazon has them on sale today for $129.98.

That is right around the lowest price ever, and it’s a fantastic deal really.Apple AirPods

Akanksha Ranjan

