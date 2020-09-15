Home Top Stories Bachelor in Paradise Season 7- Release Date, Cast, And Plot Expected For...
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7- Release Date, Cast, And Plot Expected For The Next Season!

By- Anish Yadav
ABC has supported the prospect of a seventh season of elimination-based TV reality show Bachelor in Paradise hosted by Chris Harrison. Although the last release date is yet to be shown, the filming of this series will commence very soon.

The show will be streamed in the online streaming platform Netflix, once published by the production home, Warner Horizon TV. The sixth season of the reality show had an impressive viewership in the united states, an average of 4.37 million.

The popular dating reality show is a spin-off of two additional TV shows “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” The participants of the two TV shows feature in Bachelor in Paradise too. The last six seasons were shot in Mexico, and also the creators have intended to take the seventh season there again.

The last season had thirteen episodes incomplete and finished in September 2019. The contestants in this show travel to unaware areas within Mexico. The series comes with an uneven number of women and men.

Each episode sees the contestants selecting someone among themselves using roses to go on a date with. The seasons continue for seven weeks. The last six seasons effectively keep up with all the demands of the shows youthful fanbase and found popularity. The theme music of this series, known as Almost Paradise, is composed of Ann Wilson, the lead singer and songwriter of rock group Heart.

The filming of this reality show has been postponed due to travel limitations levied due to the pandemic. The filming will restart once normalcy is restored. The series is expected to release in 2021.

Chris Harrison will return as the sponsor of this series. No formal statement regarding the contestants of the show is made as of yet. Still, enthusiast speculations have brought up various names such as the ones of Alayah Benavidez, Mykenna Dorn, Victoria Paul, and Kelsey Weier. All of them were the first participants of the series.

