Avatar 2’s Story Will See Jake Sully And Neytiri Have A Family,

- Advertisement -

A deleted scene in Avatar sets up the story for James Cameron’s Avatar 2. When Avatar premiered in 2009, the film slowly became a worldwide phenomenon. The film’s use of 3D and innovative technology made it a must-see for audiences, forcing it to develop into the highest-grossing film of all-time before Avengers: Endgame surpassed it a decade later.

During this time, Cameron continues to be developing multiple Avatar sequels, which will now begin when Avatar two is released in 2022. The sequel will pick up several years after the events of the first film, with Jake Sully staying a Na’vi and beginning a family together with Neytiri. A number of the youthful cast members verified for its Avatar sequels include Jamie Flatters as the oldest son Neteyam, Britain Dalton as the centre kid Lo’ak, and Trinity Bliss as the young daughter Tuktirey. This development is quite natural, given the passage of time between installments in the franchise. Also, Avatar initially had a direct setup for its growing Sully family.

- Advertisement -

Among the deleted scenes in Avatar teased Neytiri being pregnant with Jake Sully’s child. The scene came from near the end of the film, well after Jake and Neytiri shared an intimate moment below the Tree of Voices. It featured a voice-over out of Jake discussing “new lifestyle” as he’s exhibited touching Neytiri’s stomach to tease her pregnancy. According to information for Avatar two, this could be Neteyam. This is highlighted much more with the existence of pregnant Na’ vi women and children featured during the sequence.

Though this scene in Avatar didn’t make the final cut, it does show the seeds of those programs that Cameron has for the franchise. Avatar 2 and the following sequels are in development for decades and delayed multiple times. But this deleted scene shows that the ideas he’s had for the way the story could progress were already in his thoughts during the initial movie. It’s even possible that a spectacle similar to the deleted one can be showcased in Avatar two for a flashback.

The introduction of Jake and Neytiri’s family is going to be a huge portion of the sequel. Those involved with Avatar 2 have been hesitant to disclose too many details about the story, but the familial component of it’s been teased repeatedly. Producer Jon Landeau especially pointed to Avatar two ‘s narrative being about what a family will do in order to stick together, together with all the Sully clan being forced to travel across Pandora for a currently unknown reason. This family adventure is expected to be a huge part of the way Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuktirey factor to the narrative, although it is confirmed, there will be other youthful Na’ vi and individual characters involved.