James Cameron, the legendary filmmaker supporting Titanic and the Terminator movies, is currently turning his dreams of Pandora to a fact over in New Zealand on Avatar sequels’ record. His plans to keep the saga kicked off from the 2009 record-breaking box office blockbuster and Oscar winner have been in the works since 2010, however paradoxically enough, at a time when everything seems at a standstill, he’s breaking ground on the jobs. Check out Cameron amidst the massive Pandora Base set here:

Whoa, now that is a set! The official Avatar accounts showed off this awesome new picture of James Cameron in the middle of the Pandora Base about a slew of plans, which look to be maps of this lab’s design. Additionally, the set shared a wide shot of the laboratory set Cameron was in the middle of. It’s stunning. Here’s another look:

At first glance, it resembles a miniature of some type, but if my eyes do not deceive me, that’s to scale. A real lab was created within the confines of the New Zealand set, and it’s packed with set materials and equipment. Cameron is an advocate of innovative technologies in films, such as the cutting-edge movement capture Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana implement as their blue Na’ vi personalities, but he’s also an advocate for sensible effects too. Both? Both are great.

Avatar 2 and 3 have been taken back-to-back, and the filmmaker also has plans to make fourth and fifth installments. Disney is reportedly giving James Cameron $1 billion to create all four movies, placing the budget for each movie on its own roughly $250 million. This would put each film at a comparable scale to J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Growth of Skywalker and the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Along with this awesome look at the Pandora Base, the production has recently been shared with a brand new submarine model created for the sequels called”The Crabsuit.” According to James Cameron, the next Avatar movie will visit Sully and Neytiri with a family. They’re regrettably forced to leave their house and explore Pandora together, with a lot of the film taking place underwater. Producer Jon Landau shared an awesome set picture of the underwater shooting recently.

Although Avatar two is before many different productions considering it’s one of those few big-budget films that are physically on set at the moment, it wasn’t resistant to theatrical delays. It had been delayed from December 2021 to December 16, 2022, last month as a result of time lost. James Cameron explained the problem with those words:

After Avatar’s 2 release, the third film is expected on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 will come on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 is expected for December 22, 2028. Together with the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, new additions to the cast include Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, and Edie Falco. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more developments on the Avatar franchise.