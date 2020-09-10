Avatar 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In Theaters On December 16, 2022.

- Advertisement -

Avatar two producer Jon Landau shared with a brand new collection of behind-the-scenes pictures on the picture’s official Twitter account. The new photos also provided information about the brand new character actor Jack Champion will describe from the James Cameron film.

To prepare for filming, the cast and crew of Avatar two were taken on a trip to Hawaii to acquire a sense of the underwater worlds that are going to be explored in the film. Among the recently released behind-the-scenes photos from the trip features returning celebrities Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and some of the newcomers to cast who will depict the children of their characters. Another image reveals Cameron conversing with Sigourney Weaver, who returns for the sequel despite her character being killed off from the original movie.

- Advertisement -

A third picture comprises fresh cast members Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, and Filip Geljo in shallow water as they prepare for their roles since Na’vi in the Metkayina clan. Another post revealed new information about the character named Javier’Spider’ Socorro, a human adolescent born at Hell’s Gate who prefers to invest his time at Pandora’s rainforests. Actor Jack Champion was just twelve years old when he started work on Avatar 2. The photographs in the article congratulating him completing his last live-action shot on the film reveal just how much time passed since then.

Production on Avatar Two declared in New Zealand in June 2020 after being briefly stopped due to this COVID-19 pandemic. All cast and crew members needed to go into quarantine for 14 days on their return to New Zealand before filming can resume under government-approved health and security production protocols. The pandemic also forced Disney to push back to the launch date of Avatar two from December 2021 to December of the following year.

While the first Avatar earned over $2 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing movie ever before being dethroned by Avengers: Endgame nearly a decade later, the film’s merits have often come into question since it premiered 2009. Despite being held that the box office crown for years, moviegoers often question whether or not Avatar has had a lasting or memorable effect on pop culture.

James Cameron will have to hope that the naysayers will be proven wrong if the Avatar sequels are to be a financial success. The expense of producing Avatar 2 and the three sequels that follow reportedly amount to a total of 1 billion.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 16, 2022.