Attack On Titans Season 4: Expected Cast, Possible Plot And Release Date Confirmed

Attack on Titans or Even Shingeki No Kyojin needs no introduction. The series is regarded as among the best anime ever produced and is immensely effective in the area of television. It has not just has attracted Otakus but also managed to entice audiences with no prior tendency towards anime. It follows a fascinating narrative, interesting characters, and brilliant visual allure.

3 seasons have dipped till today. And Season 3 was the best season of the post-apocalyptic play so much and has been bombarded with compliments from critics and fans. It’s been verified that the series is returning for the 4th and last season. Fans will need to prepare themselves for what are a few of the strangest stories to happen within the franchise, as the manga was telling the story of the final war between Marley and Eldia. Now, let’s jump straight to the release date of Attack on Titans season 4.

Release Date

Nearly All production companies in the entertainment sector have closed down due to the pandemic. Our beloved anime is no exception. The fourth season of Attack on Titans was originally slated to be released this year in the autumn. Which is surely not possible now. The release date has not been announced yet, however, the fans are excepting the 4th to be released at 2021.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Plot

Series’s Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger. Even after the beating of Titan Beast and getting to learn concerning the Titans with the help of Grisha Jaeger, Eren and the others went from the walls, but by having to know more about the huge sea which Eren’s father once made him know. Eren knows precisely what’s its meaning. For that reason, it can be expected that the narrative will continue from precisely the same point it finished in Season 3.

The trailer shows a completely new landscape and one which looks like an Earth War-esc battlefield. In addition, we see several new titans and whilst we don’t expect these to play the most important role in season 4, that they may indeed influence the final struggle with Marley even though there are also rumblings that a brand-new titan capability will play a massive role in season 4.

The cast of Attack on Titans Season 4

The lead cast members will come back for the fourth and final season of the series. The guide cast will comprise Yuki Kaji as Eren Yaegar, Maria Inoue as Armin Arlet, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, and Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi and Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, to name a few of the main characters.