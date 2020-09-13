Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Know Here

- Advertisement -

One of the very tops notched dark fantasy anime, Attack On Titan is shortly coming up with its fourth and final season on NHK General. Produced by Jun Shishido and Yuichiro Hayashi, is based on the Japanese action manga series by Hajime Isayama, under the same title.

It aired on 7th April 2013 about the MBS community and has been highly acclaimed by the viewers. It has been to the limelight since its release and has obtained the largest number of viewerships in quite less time. The series has also received several awards in recent years.

- Advertisement -

The plot follows the story of huge man-eating Titans, from whom people need to be protected and are restricted into excellent walls for security. One day one of the Titans, input the human world and begins to endeavor them. One of them is that the mom of a soldier named Erin, who too dies. After this incident, Erin and some of his pals take the aid of freeing the world of Titans and bring back peace.

Expected Release date of Attack on Titan season 4

Earlier, we expected that Netflix would release Attack on Titan season 4 in January 2020. However, because of unavoidable circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak and the entertainment industry shut down across the world, the makers will delay releasing the new season. Rather, this new season will include 22 episodes dividing into 2 parts. But, we can’t expect to see that the Attack on Titan season 4 before 2021.

The cast of Attack on Titan Season 4

It looks like the caste will be exactly like that which it was in season 3. All the lead actors will return in season 4.

Yuki Kaji as Eren

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa

Ackerman Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz

And many more.

The plot of Attack on Titan season 4

We may assume that in Attack on Titan season 4, Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackerman will come close. Also, we may see Marley in Attack on Titan season 4. Within this season, Mikasa Armin and also Ackerman will help Eren to win their drop splendors to take care of Mankind.