Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And And Latest Updates

Attack on Titan is a post-apocalyptic and dark dream Japanese web series. This is the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga “Attack on Titan”. Mainichi Broadcasting System premiered its first period on 7th April 2013. However, anime lovers are eagerly awaiting for Attack of Titan season 4 on Netflix.

So it’s occurring, but sadly, Attack On Titan will end with season 4. Everyone is also wondering about the plot of the final season. So below is everything That You know about it:

Plot

We may presume that in Attack on Titan season 4, Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackerman will come closure. Also, we might see Marley in Attack on Titan period 4. In this season, Mikasa Armin and Ackerman will help Eren to win back their shed splendors to take care of Mankind.

Voice Cast

We expect that this new season will emphasize some new characters. Moreover, all the protagonists from the prior seasons will back in Attack on Titan year 4. They are:

Yuki Kaji in the voice of Eren Yeager.

Yui Ishikawa in the voice of Misaka Ackerman.

Kazuhiro Yamaji in the voice of Ackerman Kenny.

Marina Perino in the voice of Armin Arlert.

Yuu Kobayashi in the voice of Sasha Blouse.

Manami Numakura in the voice of Cart Titan.

Hiroshi Kamiya in the voice of Levi.

Ryota Osaka in the voice of Macro Bott.

Yoshimasa Hosoya in the voice of Reiner Braun.

Rintarou Nishi in the voice of Moblit Berner.

Nozomi Kishimoto in the voice of Dina Fritz.

Expected Release Date

Before, we hoped that Netflix would launch Attack on Titan season 4 in January 2020. But because of unavoidable circumstances generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the entertainment sector shut down throughout the world, the manufacturers will postpone releasing the new season. Rather, this new season will consist of 22 episodes dividing into two components. But, we cannot expect to see that the Attack on Titan year 4 earlier 2021.