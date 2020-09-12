Attack On Titan Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan is a Japanese dream anime collection. It obtained its first-time tv broadcasting in Japan on 17th April of 2013 and started releasing its next sequences consecutively after the popularity because of its plot. The anime is based on a Manga of the exact same title by Hajime Isayama.

The Attack of Titans’ story is seeing a world where humankind lives inside the cities which are enclosed by massive walls due to the man-eating titans. The anime is led by Tetsuro Araki, production is accomplished by Tetsuya Kinoshita and written by Hiroyuki Sawano.

Expected Release date of Attack on Titan season 4

Earlier, we hoped that Netflix would release Attack on Titan season 4 in January 2020. However, because of inevitable circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the entertainment industry closed down across the Earth, the makers will postpone releasing the brand new season. Instead, this new season will include 22 episodes dividing into two components. However, we cannot expect to see the Strike Titan season 4 before 2021.

The Plot of Attack On Titan Season 4

The final season of AOT centers on Eren and his return to the town together with his other titans. On the other hand, the conspiracy is chiefly about Eren with the support of Armin Mikasa and Ackerman who’ll look to recover their lost glory to conserve the face of humanity.

And the trailer uncovers the season will finish excitingly and may have the opportunity to divide the previous season into two cubes.

The Cast of Attack On Titan Season 4

The lovers are overwhelmed by simply taking note of the favorite character’s voice and activity for the last time since this will be the last season of the epic poem. The lead cast of all of the past seasons of AOT will probably be back in season 4.

Eren Yeager is played by Yuki Kaji.

Mikasa Ackerman as Yui Ishikawa.

Maria Inoue plays the role of Armin Arlet.

Levi is played by Hiroshi Kamiya and so on.