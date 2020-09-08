Home Entertainment Atlanta Season 3 and 4 is confirmed, release date and every plot...
Atlanta Season 3 and 4 is confirmed, release date and every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
Atlanta has been renewed for a third and fourth season, both of them will air in 2021. This American comedy-drama series created by Donald Glover for FX made its debut on September 6, 2016. The first and the second season of the show earned rave reviews. It is regularly mentioned as one of the most ambitious and innovative shows on the block.

This show has bagged many awards and nominations, which includes Glover’s Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, he became the first-ever African-American to bag this award. This show also boasts an all-black writing staff. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third season ever since the third season was announced in June 2018.

Atlanta Season 3 plot and cast details, and story so far

The series revolves around Earn played by Donald Glover, a Princeton University dropout who is trying hard to mend his ties with his family. He struggles to survive, then he gets signed up by his cousin Alfred, a budding rapper who goes by the name “Paper Boi”. In this comedy-drama, this duo embarks on their little adventure in Atlanta.

It is confirmed that season 3 will pick up from where the season 3 ended. In the Season 2 finale which was mostly based in Atlanta, they received an invitation to tour Europe with rising rapper Clark County. So the next adventure of this pair will begin in Europe as a significant part of the season has been shot outside the US.

The show’s main cast includes Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Lakeith Stanfield as Darius Epps, Zazie Beetz as Vanessa Keefer.

Atlanta Season 3 and Season 4 release dates and other updates

Though the third season was announced in June 2018, we had to wait for almost two years due to some scheduling conflicts.

FX renewed the series for a fourth season and announced that the third and fourth seasons will be filmed back to back. As showrunners have planned to drop the third season in January 2021, then releasing the fourth season in late 2021.

Thankfully the third season has been extended to include more episodes. In January, it was officially announced that Season 3 will now include three more episodes.

If there will be a Season 5 of Atlanta

Landgraf revealed the planned premiere of the back to back seasons as the third season premiere in January 2021, with season 4 releasing in the late fall that year for “less than a year break between them,” he also showed his interest in making more seasons, he said “I can’t tell you how excited I am to do two more (seasons). As long as (Glover) wants to do more Atlanta, we will do more Atlanta.”

Dhanraj

