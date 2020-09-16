- Advertisement -

Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2020 Highlighting 25 Outstanding Leaders In Asia

In a yr described by way of a global pandemic that has challenged almost every thing of lifestyles, management is constantly examined. The 25 business leaders on the 2020 Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen listing have risen to that challenge and are demonstrating their mettle in these tough times .

Our listees this yr represent a huge variety of industries—from biotech, fintech and edtech to greater traditional sectors including retail, logistics and regulation. Each has a tune record of fulfilment both going for walks a business enterprise with significant revenues or founding a startup worth over $1 billion.

Nadar Malhotra, 38, who has worked at HCL for 12 years, was previously vice chairperson for two years. Despite some weaknesses in the company’s business due to the pandemic, she is optimistic over the longer term as the digitalization process will create demand for the services and products offered.

“There’s been an accelerated emphasis on technology and how businesses are going to need it now to thrive and even differentiate themselves,” she says. “There’s a lot more focus on digitalization and that’s something which uniquely has opened up a few opportunities.”

What those women have in commonplace is resilient leadership and vision to adapt to the new ordinary and spot opportunities in which others see challenges.