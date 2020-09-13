Home In News Armani Casa Celebrating its twentieth anniversary
Armani Casa Celebrating its twentieth anniversary

By- Shankar
Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this 12 months,

Armani/Casa is the home component of Italian emblem based in Milan in 1975. Casa was created in 2004 under the management of founder Giorgio Armani and relies on 3 layout pillars.

The brand never shies away from color on its ready-to-wear pieces, but now even more vibrant hues will be available. It is slated to launch this November.

beauty, essentiality, and simplicity, which is why fashion lovers are attracted to sophisticated pieces. Dominated by easy strains and delicate finishes, the brand has undying furniture and add-ons.
Whether it’s a villa, lodge, personal aircraft, yacht, or non-public house, it has been concerned in some of the sector’s most prestigious tasks. For example, Residences by using Casa in Miami is the primary Armani-branded residential assignment, in which residences start at $3.1 million. There is also the Hotel Dubai with bespoke Armani furnishings in a noticeably stylish environment.

The 2020 series is unique because of its concept taken from world-renowned artists Casa which include Henri Matisse and Paul Klee. The series centers around modernism and functions fluid strains in many fixtures pieces, plus geometric patterns in vibrant colors and the substances used, like emerald green quartzite, satin-end brass, and platinum lacquer.

Shankar

