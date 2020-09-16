Home TV Series Netflix Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Should Know...
TV Series

Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Should Know So Far

By- Santosh Yadav
Since pioneering the version a couple of years ago, streaming giant Netflix has continued to carry a “swing for the fences” strategy to the original content. It has clearly scored a couple of significant hits such as House of Cards and Stranger Things, but it has delivered a couple of pricey misfires, also (see: Hemlock Grove, Gypsy, Iron Fist). One means the streamer has hedged against this danger is by selecting up undiscovered gems from the international market, and polishing them for U.S. distribution. These efforts have set Netflix apart from the contest and yielded killer series like Dark (Germany), Money Heist (Spain), and The Rain (Denmark). The first days of 2020 found Netflix unleashing yet another unexpected international hit on U.S. audiences: a brooding Dutch terror show called Ares.

Ares Season 2 Expected Release Date:

Netflix has to confirm that the next season of Ares. On the other hand, the show has received great reviews from viewers who want second season. There’s a really great chance that a new Ares season is brewing shortly. Anxiety has increased as many chains have ceased producing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, if Ares season 2 is declared, it may be released in the second half of 2021.

Ares Season 2 Expected Cast:

Since there’s been no official statement regarding Ares season two, there is also no idea about the cast. The major cast from season 1 of Ares will reunite if season happens. There’s a much possibility that a new cast is going to be added in season two too.

The cast of Ares season 1 includes Jade Olliberg, Tobias Kerslot, Lisa Smit, Robin Boissevain, Freida Barnhard, Hans Kessing, Rifka Lodzen, Rose Dickman, and many more.

The Expected plot of season 2 of Ares:

There are a few items in Ares season 1 which have yet to appear. These things are very expected to be shown in season two. More about the Ares Society was shown at the end of the first season. Aside from this, Rosa is also consumed by Beal. Following that, Roja’s appearance varies. More information on Roja’s new abilities is discovered in Season two.

Santosh Yadav

