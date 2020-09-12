Home TV Series Netflix Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here What We Know!!!
Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here What We Know!!!

By- Santosh Yadav
Ares Season Two: Ares is a Dutch Play series of This genre horror/supernatural, Made by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The first season premiered on January 17, 2020, on Netflix, and it was shown to be a success.

The close of the season showed a shocking turn of events, which might be the conclusion of the story or a perfect cliffhanger for season two.

So here is what we know up to now concerning Ares Season 2, for example, release date, cast, plot, and the most recent updates.

Ares Season 2 Release Date:

Netflix must confirm that second season of Ares. On the flip side, the show has received excellent reviews from viewers who demand the second season. There is a superb likelihood that a new Ares season is brewing soon. Anxiety has become as many chains have ceased producing due to this COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, if Ares season 2 is declared, it may be release in second half of 2021.

Ares Season 2 Expected Cast:

Since there’s been no official announcement regarding Ares season 2, there’s also no idea about the cast. The main cast from season 1 of Ares will return if the season happens. There’s a much possibility that a new cast will be added in season two as well.

The casting of Ares season 1 includes Jade Olliberg, Tobias Kerslot, Lisa Smit, Robin Boissevain, Freida Barnhard, Hans Kessing, Rifka Lodzen, Rose Dickman, and many more.

Ares Season 2 Plot

There are some items in Ares season 1 that have yet to appear. These things are very predicted to be shown in season two. More about the Ares Society was shown at the end of their first season. Apart from this, Rosa is also absorbed by Beal. After that, Roja’s appearance varies. More information on Roja’s new powers is found in Season two.

Santosh Yadav

