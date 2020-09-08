Ares Season 2: Release Date And Who Is In Cast?

- Advertisement -

Ares, the Dutch show, was filmed only for Netflix and put its cast on the favourite dystopian secret society kind of terror that has been used in many movies recently, by way of instance, Midsommar and Suspiria. Additionally, there are components in the series that recall Hannibal. Ares follows the story of Rosa, a pupil who has inducted into a secret society in Holland and immediately learns that there is a supernatural component to the exclusive club. Throughout the course of its 8 episodes, Ares attracts the violence, mystery, and drama which horror fans enjoy, culminating in a shocking ending between the show’ monster combined with Rosa. Ares is organised similarly to The Mandalorian in that it’s like you, long film.

Ares Season 2 Confirmation About Release Date:

Netflix must affirm that the next season of Ares. On the flip side, the series has received excellent reviews from audiences who need next season. There’s a superb probability that a new Ares season is brewing soon. Anxiety has become as many chains have ceased producing on account of this COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, if Ares season 2 is announced, it might be released in another half of 2021.

Ares Season 2: Cast

At the moment, there are not many details about Season 2. In the episode, the series does get revived do not expect much change to the throw line-up of Season 1. Which means Jade Olieberg and Tobias Kersloot will be returning to their own roles. They’ll be joined by celebrities Lisa Smit and Robin Boissevain.

Ares Season 2: Story

There hardly any information about the upcoming season. However looking at the clues from Season 1, we could make a rough estimate about the upcoming season. In the last season, we learn the reason behind the occurrence of Ares.

The team intends to keep Beal at bay. However, at the end of Season 1, Rosa jumps into Beal and arises reborn with newfound abilities. In all likelihood, this season will look to explore the recently bestowed powers of Rosa.