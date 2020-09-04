Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release Date, Plot Details, Cast, And What Is Aquaman All...
Movies

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Plot Details, Cast, And What Is Aquaman All About?

By- Santosh Yadav
Amber Heard remains expecting to reunite as Atlantean queen Mera at Aquaman 2 when the DC sequel begins shooting late 2021. Despite rumors Game of Thrones celebrity Emilia Clarke had replaced her because of being indulged in a highly-public $50m legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp and Heard have been locked in a brutal legal battle for months, with Heard accused of defaming her ex-husband. That apparently will not have any effect on her return as Mera in Aquaman two; she still expects to play a major co-starring role in the planned 2022 DCEU sequel.

Heard confirmed she will still return as the Atlantean queen following Depp asked a postponement of the lawsuit from January until March-June. He asked the delay as a consequence of his schedule for the Harry Potter franchise flick Fantastic Beasts 3.

In accordance with Deadline, Heard will just consent to Depp’s proposed delay so long as it”would not involve any bias to her, much less unfair bias.” She expects to be shooting the upcoming Aquaman sequel in mid-2021, the celebrity revealed.

What Is Aquaman All About?

Aquaman is a 2018 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the identical name. The movie first premiered in London on November 26, 2018, also in the USA on December 21.

The story is set in the lost world of Atlantis. Thomas Curry rescues Atlanna, the queen of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, during a storm. They fall in love and have a boy named Arthur, with the power to communicate with sea creatures. Arthur subsequently grows as much as the king of Atlantis.

The movie revolves about why Arthur returns to Atlantis and how he becomes the Aquaman.

When Will The Movie Hit The Cinemas?

Warner Bros has confirmed that the movie will hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022, four decades after the first movie was released.

The movie was supposed to release soon. Nevertheless, the current COVID-19 situation delayed the production of the sequel.

Who All Will Return And Will There Be Any Changes In The Cast?

No official throw news for your sequel is announced yet, but it’s going be a tragedy should Jason Momoa denies coming as Arthur Curry (Aquaman).

Patrick Wilson has confirmed his return as Orm and contains some briefs on what is next we will get to watch for the deposed King of Atlantis, stated: “I can tell you that even concepts for Aquaman 2 are released it even further.”

And as we have Black Manta as the main villain of the sequel, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II too affirmed his return”Black Manta will be back, and hopefully, he’ll be causing much more trouble than he ever did in the first one.”

After so many rumors regarding Mera’s recasting, we could get see Amber Heard back as Mera.

Other than that we may get to see Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus again.

What Will Be The Plot For Aquaman 2?

The sequel is very likely to demonstrate the early days of the reign of Aquaman as a king. We may get to see that the first threats that he has to deal with. Momoa says the entire issue is”mapped out.”

Apart from that, we can not be sure of what to expect in the movie, but the writer gave some tips about where we ought to start looking for a few teasers.

“We’re not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we’re trying for, then pick up pretty much any Silver Age narrative including Black Manta,” Johnson-McGoldrick informed on Twitter.

That’s all we have for today. Stay tuned for further details.

