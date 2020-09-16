Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s Known About The Sequel?
Movies

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s Known About The Sequel?

By- Santosh Yadav
- Advertisement -

Warner Bros’ thought of making standalone movies of DC characters proved correct. When Aquaman published in the theatres in 2018, it was a super hit in the box office, and everybody gave so much love to it. Soon it was officially announced that we’d additionally get Aquaman 2. The original team is returning for the sequel, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is handling the screenplay, and James Wan and Peter Safran will make it.

Jason Momoa will reprise his titular character in the upcoming film. DC fans are excited about the sequel picture. The excellent thing is we will also get a spinoff movie of Aquaman titled The Trench. Below is everything That You should know about the sequel film:

Also Read:   Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Detail

Release Date Of Aquaman 2

- Advertisement -

Now we have to wait for the sequel of Aquaman for a very long time because the production also postponed. Shooting will even begin late due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the launch date is set earlier by the Warner Bros which is very much. So Aquaman two will hit the theatres on December 16, 2022.

We will also become other DC films like Shazam 2, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1986, The Batman, The Flash, etc..

Also Read:   Aquaman 2: Click Here To Know Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Aquaman 2 Plot

The end-credits scene of Aquaman revealed how David escapes along with the way he plans to return to the Atlantis to get revenge on Arthur. Since the kingdom of Arthur is in stakes, it is likely the sequel of this film will show how he utilizes his mighty powers to rescue Atlantis along with his family. Since he is the king, he’ll have many duties. New villains may also play a vital role like mad scientist Dr. Stephen Shin who’s out to search the lost kingdom of Atlantis.

Also Read:   Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here's What We Know

Cast Details For Aquaman 2

In the sequel movie, we will see these stars:

  • Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen as David Kane / Black Manta
  • Dolph Lundgren as Nereus
  • Nicole Kidman as Atlanna
  • Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master
  • Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko

We are not sure about the return of Amber Heard as Mera. You will find reports that Warner Bros kicked out from Aquaman 2 due to the ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Fans also don’t wish to see her from the sequel movie. But still, nothing is formally confirmed.

- Advertisement -
Santosh Yadav

Must Read

The Order Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Netflix's fantasy thriller collection has energized many with its unique stories, corresponding to its divides into outdated concepts, fresh social delights, and draw, like...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Possible Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Much More

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
The Animal Kingdom Season 5: it's an American crime-family drama tv series created by Jonathan Lisco. The show is based on a 2010 Australian...
Read more

Iron Ore At Six-Year High Of $130 A Ton

In News Shankar -
Iron Ore At Six-Year High Of $130 A Ton But Correction Looms China’s insatiable demand for steel mixed with slow healing in Brazilian deliver after...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
If you're fond of Japanese Manga adaptations dramas, then the"ALITA" series are the ideal option that you take a look after. In 2019, Robert...
Read more

Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Recent Detail

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
This animated series has a devoted fanbase, but what are the chances of Gravity Falls season 3 happening? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Latest News

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
About Peaky Blinders Season 6 Peaky Blinders celebrity Cillian Murphy had informed the press that the show would return as soon as possible,"causing chaos and...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Is There Any Hope?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Altered Carbon Season 3, Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk internet television series by Laeta Kalogridis. This series is an inspiration from the famous book"Altered...
Read more

The Politician Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many More Update !!!

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The Politician -- an American comedy-drama Net TV Series Made by Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, and Ryan Murphy, and it Had Been Sent on...
Read more

Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Will the fourth season of this Attack on Titan is the last season? What are the recent updates? Right here is every little thing...
Read more

House of Cards Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many More Update !!!

Netflix Vinay yadav -
House of cards season 7 is an American play based on politics that is notable. Beau Willimon makes a house of cards. The American...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.