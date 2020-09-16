Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s Known About The Sequel?

- Advertisement -

Warner Bros’ thought of making standalone movies of DC characters proved correct. When Aquaman published in the theatres in 2018, it was a super hit in the box office, and everybody gave so much love to it. Soon it was officially announced that we’d additionally get Aquaman 2. The original team is returning for the sequel, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is handling the screenplay, and James Wan and Peter Safran will make it.

Jason Momoa will reprise his titular character in the upcoming film. DC fans are excited about the sequel picture. The excellent thing is we will also get a spinoff movie of Aquaman titled The Trench. Below is everything That You should know about the sequel film:

Release Date Of Aquaman 2

Now we have to wait for the sequel of Aquaman for a very long time because the production also postponed. Shooting will even begin late due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the launch date is set earlier by the Warner Bros which is very much. So Aquaman two will hit the theatres on December 16, 2022.

We will also become other DC films like Shazam 2, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1986, The Batman, The Flash, etc..

Aquaman 2 Plot

The end-credits scene of Aquaman revealed how David escapes along with the way he plans to return to the Atlantis to get revenge on Arthur. Since the kingdom of Arthur is in stakes, it is likely the sequel of this film will show how he utilizes his mighty powers to rescue Atlantis along with his family. Since he is the king, he’ll have many duties. New villains may also play a vital role like mad scientist Dr. Stephen Shin who’s out to search the lost kingdom of Atlantis.

Cast Details For Aquaman 2

In the sequel movie, we will see these stars:

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen as David Kane / Black Manta

Dolph Lundgren as Nereus

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master

Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko

We are not sure about the return of Amber Heard as Mera. You will find reports that Warner Bros kicked out from Aquaman 2 due to the ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Fans also don’t wish to see her from the sequel movie. But still, nothing is formally confirmed.