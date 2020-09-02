Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s barbarous legal conflicts rage on, there has been a lot of speculation about just what the harm to their reputations could do to the two stars’ livelihood. Some have wondered whether Warner Bros. might end up shooting either or both parties from their roles at two of their studio’s main franchises — the Wizarding World and also the DCEU. The most recent news on the topic, however, practically confirms that they will not be let go, as Heard fully expects to participate with Aquaman two.

According to Deadline, Depp has asked his $50 million defamation lawsuit be postponed from the projected January date until March-June to adapt filming on Fantastic Beasts 3, which was supposed to have occurred over last summer, but had been delayed as a result of the pandemic. Depp, Heard, and their agents are set to talk about this issue on September 11th.

It is said that Heard will just agree to the proposed postponement so long since it”wouldn’t entail any bias to her, much less unfair bias” as she expects to take a new movie herself next year — the aforementioned Aquaman sequel opposite Jason Momoa. Heard joined the franchise in Justice League as Mera, the prospective wife of this nautical hero and queen of the sea. She played a role in 2018’s smash hit Aquaman, which brought over $1 billion globally.

Aquaman 2: Release date

Warner Bros. has planned to release the movie on December 16, 2022, as confirmed in the teaser trailer of Aquaman 2. Even the premiere dates of upcoming DC films are always pre-planned. So the fans might need to wait a couple of years before Aquaman two is published. It will be marvelous as we’ll have more action from the superhero that can control the sea and the aquatic life in it.

Aquaman 2: Plot

The end-credits scene of Aquaman showed how David escapes and the way he plans to journey back to the Atlantis to have revenge on Arthur. As Arthur’s kingdom is in stakes, it’s likely that the sequel of this movie will show how he utilizes his mighty powers to rescue Atlantis and his family. Since he’s the king, he will have many responsibilities. New villains can also play a vital role like mad scientist Dr. Stephen Shin who is out to search the lost kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman 2: Cast

The leading cast for Aquaman 2 are as follows —

Jason Momoa plays with Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard plays Mera, Willem Dafoe plays with Nuidis Vulko, and Patrick Wilson plays Orm

Marius/Ocean Master.