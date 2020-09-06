Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details About
Movies

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details About

By- Santosh Yadav
- Advertisement -

Amber Heard remains expecting to reunite as Atlantean queen Mera in Aquaman 2 when the DC sequel starts shooting late 2021. Despite rumours Game of Thrones celebrity, Emilia Clarke had replaced her because of being indulged in a highly-public $50m legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp and Heard have been locked in a brutal legal battle for months, together with Heard accused of defaming her ex-husband. That apparently won’t have any effect on her return as Mera in Aquaman 2; she expects to play a major co-starring role in the planned 2022 DCEU sequel.

- Advertisement -

Heard confirmed she’ll still return as the Atlantean queen after Depp requested a postponement of the lawsuit from January till March-June. He requested the delay as a result of his program to the Harry Potter franchise film Fantastic Beasts 3.

Also Read:   The Lego Batman 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

In accordance with Deadline, Heard will only agree to Depp’s proposed delay provided that it”wouldn’t involve any bias into her, much less unfair bias.” She hopes to be shooting the upcoming Aquaman sequel in mid-2021, the actress revealed.

Who Will Replace Amber Heard In Aquaman 2

While Warner Bros haven’t yet addressed these rumours because they have a fantastic relationship with Amber while some source has verified that Warner Bros are looking out for other options.

Also Read:   Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Details

Amber Heard played the role of Mera in Aquaman and lovers were completely enjoying her in the role, but the law-suit has taken an ugly turn that has cost them both their careers.

Also Read:   Frozen 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

We’ve got Jason Momoa as the Aquaman who will be returning for the second installation Warner Bros have eyes on the Game Of Thrones’s Daenerys Targaryen aka Emilia Clarke.

Jason and Emilia have worked together before in Game Of Thrones let’s jog your memory about Karl Drogo’s character that was played with Jason, fans did adore their chemistry.

Other Details About Aquaman 2

For all of the fans which have been waiting to hear about the prospects of Aquaman 2 don’t worry we have you covered, Aquaman 2 is all set to obtain a December 16, 2022 release just around the corner for Christmas. We’re super excited to hear additional information.

Also Read:   Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

That is all for today we’ll continue to keep our readers updated on the most recent information about Aquaman 2 till then continue reading with us!

- Advertisement -
Santosh Yadav

Must Read

Wentworth Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Get Every Detail About It

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The fundamental character of Wentworth Season 1 is B. Smith. Bey is moved to Wentworth to try to assassinate his better half, Harry. His...
Read more

Breathe Season 2 : On Amazon Prime Video!And Get Every Detail About It

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Breathe Season 2: Breathe net series is just one of those blockbusters and one of the displays which are a massive success in addition...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2 : 10 reasons why the Amazon Prime Video series is popular And Get Every Detail About It.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
For enthusiastic lovers of Mirzapur, it is the Season of celebration as the internet series is coming back after two decades with its next...
Read more

When is Peaky Blinders season 6 going to release? Cast, latest news, and everything you need to know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date is just one of the curious reactions to be known by its fans—season five Peaky Blinders released in...
Read more

The Family Man Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Cast, And Other Exciting Information

Amazon Prime Anish Yadav -
The Indian action drama The Family Man will show the following season from the mysterious box of the Indian Hindi online tv series. The...
Read more

Poldark Season 6 Know More About Future Parts?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Poldark is an old British timespan show initially based on the eponymous digital book. The series devised by Winston Graham, simulation on BBC in...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need To Know New Update !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Circle Season 2: The Circle is a reality show on Netflix. Its first season was launched on January 1, 2020, and was brought...
Read more

Netflix Latest Update “Made in Abyss Season 2” Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Need To Know Everything?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
A Japnese Anime television series made by Kinema Citrus is a version from the popular manga series by Tsukushi. Furthermore, it has been serialized...
Read more

Cursed Season 2: What Could We Expect From Sequel Storyline And Many More?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are one of the wonderful creations 'curses' been loved by the audience. Let us find out if it'd have...
Read more

No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Major Updates !!!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Are you a fan of This popular Japanese anime No Game No Life? Then, you'd become happy to know that soon there may be...
Read more
© World Top Trend