Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details About

- Advertisement -

Amber Heard remains expecting to reunite as Atlantean queen Mera in Aquaman 2 when the DC sequel starts shooting late 2021. Despite rumours Game of Thrones celebrity, Emilia Clarke had replaced her because of being indulged in a highly-public $50m legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp and Heard have been locked in a brutal legal battle for months, together with Heard accused of defaming her ex-husband. That apparently won’t have any effect on her return as Mera in Aquaman 2; she expects to play a major co-starring role in the planned 2022 DCEU sequel.

- Advertisement -

Heard confirmed she’ll still return as the Atlantean queen after Depp requested a postponement of the lawsuit from January till March-June. He requested the delay as a result of his program to the Harry Potter franchise film Fantastic Beasts 3.

In accordance with Deadline, Heard will only agree to Depp’s proposed delay provided that it”wouldn’t involve any bias into her, much less unfair bias.” She hopes to be shooting the upcoming Aquaman sequel in mid-2021, the actress revealed.

Who Will Replace Amber Heard In Aquaman 2

While Warner Bros haven’t yet addressed these rumours because they have a fantastic relationship with Amber while some source has verified that Warner Bros are looking out for other options.

Amber Heard played the role of Mera in Aquaman and lovers were completely enjoying her in the role, but the law-suit has taken an ugly turn that has cost them both their careers.

We’ve got Jason Momoa as the Aquaman who will be returning for the second installation Warner Bros have eyes on the Game Of Thrones’s Daenerys Targaryen aka Emilia Clarke.

Jason and Emilia have worked together before in Game Of Thrones let’s jog your memory about Karl Drogo’s character that was played with Jason, fans did adore their chemistry.

Other Details About Aquaman 2

For all of the fans which have been waiting to hear about the prospects of Aquaman 2 don’t worry we have you covered, Aquaman 2 is all set to obtain a December 16, 2022 release just around the corner for Christmas. We’re super excited to hear additional information.

That is all for today we’ll continue to keep our readers updated on the most recent information about Aquaman 2 till then continue reading with us!