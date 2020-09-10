Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More Details

- Advertisement -

The Ending of the Aquaman movie certainly leaves the door open for Aquaman Two to happen. Whether it’s Arthur’s conciliatory”we’ll talk” to Patrick Wilson’s Orm following their climactic confrontation (that combats the possibility that Ocean Master will return) or that the post-credits scene that has far broader implications for Black Manta’s eventual development as one of the most significant villains in Aquaman history, there’s lots of reason to feel Aquaman 2 could create a larger creative splash than the original film.

When I spoke to James Wan soon before the movie’s release, he was not ready to discuss how those might be explored if Aquaman two were to happen. “I don’t think about sequels prior to the first movie has come out,” he said. “That is exactly who I am. I am highly superstitious.”

But he also added that”a sequel is up to the audience. It’s not up to us” With that in mind, it appears that the crowd has spoken as Aquaman cruised into a billion-dollar box office haul. Reviews were mostly positive, and it certainly is not producing the sort of backlash that a number of other DCEU movies have observed, a tendency that has been continued together with the critically beloved modest box office success of Shazam! Hence that the studio wasted no time in getting Aquaman two on the schedule.

The good thing is that James Wan is interested in returning for Aquaman 2. Deadline reports that Wan is expected to”oversee the development” of the film, and he will decide whether to direct it following a script that has been depended on. For everyone the original film’s charms, its screenplay wasn’t its strongest suit, so perhaps this will help enhance that aspect of it. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the very first film, has been called the Aquaman 2 author, according to The Wrap. We’ll see if this script prompts Wan to sign back as a manager.

Aquaman 2 Cast

Nothing was confirmed, of course, but it is a safe bet that Jason Momoa will reunite as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard will return as Mera, and Willem Dafoe will come back for one more turn as Vulko. Can Patrick Wilson’s Orm return? It sure seems that way!

Aquaman 2 Release Date

Warner Bros. is moving quickly to make Aquaman two a fact, marking a Dec. 16, 2022 launch date on their calendar for this. This December window functioned the first movie well, and it should do just as well this time around. You may find the complete schedule of forthcoming DCEU films right here. Meanwhile, the very first movie is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Aquaman 2 Story

Besides all the tales about Ocean Master and Black Manta that could form the foundation of Aquaman two, you will find all the other elements of Atlantean and Aquaman history, which were seeded throughout DC Comics history. Any hope that Arthur and Mera would be squaring off against the Trench again at the sequel would appear to be shattered by the statement of that a horror-focused Trench spinoff movie of their own. But who knows? There are over 75 decades of Aquaman background to draw from, so there are loads of undersea epic adventures to explore!