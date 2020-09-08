Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details...
Movies

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know!!

By- Mugdha Singh
Well, it’s time to get all blue again. Yes, you guessed it right, we are here to give you all the information about Aquaman 2. The first movie was a great success, and fans are going all mad, waiting for the second one. However, there’s a small disclaimer, Aquaman 2 is a bit away now, but there is still some information about the movie that you should surely know. Do what are we still waiting for? Let’s dive deep into the blue world of Aquaman 2.

About the movie

Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC movie by collecting a ransom of $1.5 billion. And it’s quite obvious that Warner Bros will be coming up with a sequel after seeing the success of the first Aquaman movie. They have already confirmed this news. However, there might be some minute changes this time. James Wan would probably be returning as the director, but he’ll surely be back to produce the movie. Whereas on the other hand, David Leslie and Johnson McGoldrick are back to pen the second part together.

When are we finally returning to Atlantis? Release date of Aquaman 2

The first movie of the franchise came in 2018, and Aquaman 2 will be available on the big screens on 16 December 2022, four years after the first movie came. And this news is given by the Warner Bros themselves. Also, the production is expected to start anytime soon after the global conditions get better.

Who will all be back to the Atlantis? The cast of Aquaman 2

Unfortunately, the makers have just announced the release date yet. There’s no official information about the cast. However, we expect the Aquaman, Jason Momoa, to be back as Arthur Curry. It would be really surprised if this didn’t happen. He has many fans who’ll be disheartened not to see him in his iconic role as Aquaman. However, one cast member’s return is confirmed, and that’s Patrick Wilson.

What will happen in Aquaman 2? The plot

We are not sure what twists and turns the movie stores for us, but the ending is pretty much confirmed. The conclusion of Aquaman 2 will show Arthur defeat Orm and become the King of Atlantis.

Mugdha Singh


