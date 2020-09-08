Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything New Information

- Advertisement -

Amber Heard Confirms Starring in Aquaman Two As She Slams Johnny Depp In Newest Case! Johnny Depp has filed a case against Amber Heard for announcing that she was a domestically abused during her marriage with Depp. But, Johnny has denied these claims while submitting the litigation.

Yet he wants to postpone the hearing of this situation due to his work commitments. Johnny’s shooting schedule of Great Beasts is clashing with the date of the court hearing, and he wants to push it. He wants to finish the shoot of Fantastic Beast 3 and appear before the court.

Aquaman Release Date?

The fantastic news is that James Van Aquaman is considering returning for two. Warner Bros. is changing to create Aquaman 2 a reality, signalling a release date of December 16, 2022. Vann is expected to oversee the progression of the film and decide whether to direct it once the script is resolved out.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will write Aquaman 2. In addition, he composed the first movie. The creation of movies all over the world has been halted as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. announced the release date for Aquaman two at December 16, 2022.

What is the plot of Aquaman 2?

The world of Atlantis was discovered by Arthur Curry, half-human and half Atlantic. The movie revealed the best trip of his own life, where he not only went to sea but also discovered the destination for the rest of his life. He fights for the throne from his half brother Oram. The movie emerges with Aquaman as the King of Atlantis and finally embraces his fate. Aquaman two will feature stories from Black Mint and Ocean Matter. Aquaman hurt multiple occasions, but he regained every time. We will also see Mera and Aquaman combating in the trench again.

Aquaman season 2: Who is in the cast?

There’s not an official statement regarding the cast of the movie. However, we could expect these cast in the second portion of the movies.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Amber Heard as Mera

Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko

Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master

Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta

Ludi Lin as Captain Murk

Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

We’ll keep you updated with every detail. Stay connected with us!