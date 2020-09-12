- Advertisement -

Apple Loop Disappointing iPhone Delay Gmail Arrives On MacOS, Controversial MacBook Plans

Storyteller exploring virtual worlds, cellular, music, and podcasting

Taking a look returned at some other week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of a disappointing iPhone postpone, an invite to a unique release, new leaked iPhone features, the stop of the MacBook Air, an inexpensive Apple Watch, the Apple One package plan, and Gmail arrives on macOS Apple Loop Disappointing iPhone.

Apple Loop is here to remind you of the various very many discussions that have occurred around Apple over the past seven days (and you could read my weekly digest of Android information right here on Forbes).

Apple Hopes, You Are Not Busy And Can Attend Its Event

As expected for this time of year, Apple has announced ‘an occasion’. Taking vicinity on Tuesday, September 15th, there’s no explicit confirmation on what to anticipate, but John Gruber has a few minds:

“I’m in the camp who believes there regularly aren’t any noteworthy clues within the logos or occasion names for Apple activities, but you don’t must be a genius to bet that “Time Flies” implies that Apple Watch is the headliner at subsequent week’s event, which, in flip, way that there can be no iPhones introduced.

“Apple doesn’t like pronouncing in advance what is going to be introduced at an event, but they do like setting accurate expectations for what received’t be introduced.”