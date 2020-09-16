Home Technology Apple is expected to show the four new iPhone 12 versions in...
Technology

Apple is expected to show the four new iPhone 12 versions in October

By- Shipra Das
IPhone 12 screen rumors have indicated that Apple may incorporate a 120Hz refresh rate screen on the newest versions,

but a trustworthy source states it is not happening.

Apple allegedly had questions about the battery lifetime of this iPhone 12 using a 120Hz screen and opted to postpone the attribute to its 2021 iPhone models rather.

IPhone 12 escapes have been flood the web for many years now,

but a number are nevertheless contradictory,

in spite of how the show of their new phone is probably about a month off.

Among the several question marks that stay concerns the screen,

as reports and rumors have alternated between asserting that AppleThe uncertainty surrounding this update will probably persist,

yet this week, a trusted source has opted to pour cold water over the rumor of iPhone 12 versions with 120Hz refresh speed screens.

Higher refresh rates have begun to become the standard on high-end apparatus,

together with Google’s Pixel 4 getting bump around 90Hz while the Galaxy S20

and OnePlus 8 Guru shipped with 120Hz screens.

Nevertheless, if the update will significantly alter the battery life of this new iPhone,

it is likely not a trade-off most users could take.

Battery life is always the characteristic that customers state is most important when purchasing a new cellphone.

Along with raining on the high-speed ,

Kuo also stated that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have a”narrower notch”

to be able to match each the appropriate screen information (for instance,

battery life and signal strength) from the right and left corners of the screen.

Both 6.1-inch models as well as the 6.7-inch version that rounded out the iPhone 12

lineup will probably have notches which are exactly the very same sizes as those who seemed on the iPhone 11 lineup.

All four versions will also probably be outfitt with the exact same

A14 Bionic chip which Apple unveiled on Tuesday through its”Time Flies” occasion.

Apple is expected to show the four new iPhone 12 versions in October

