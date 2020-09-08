Another Life Season 3 Release Date, Every Plot And Cast Details We know So Far

- Advertisement -

Filming for the second season Netflix’s original web series, Another Life has begun on August 28, 2020. Netflix quickly renewed this series after the first season debuted on announced October 29, 2020. Production was initially expected to begin on March 2, 2020, but delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Filming is scheduled to get wrapped on November 24, 2020. So we can expect it to arrive early in the next year.

- Advertisement -

Katee Sackhoff, who stars as Niko and is also a producer, showed her willingness to deliver three seasons at least(via Collider).

“We had the outline of what the show was going be, but I was in the writers’ room and I got to really put what I feel is my fingerprint on the show, which is something that I was really looking forward to,” she told Collider.

“So, we know where the show potentially will go for the first three seasons. As an actor, that was new for me. To really be a part of those conversations and to have an opinion was really cool.”

“I love this character, and I love the cast and the crew, and I want to do everything in my power to see it come back, for many years.” She told.

Another life Season 2 plot details and what should we expect next

A crew of scientists recruited by United States Interstellar Command investigates an unknown flying object which landed on Earth. This mission is headed by a scientist Erik Wallace played by Justin Chatwin and Captain Niko Breckinridge tasked to establish communication with the extraterrestrial life form. They are onboard on a spaceship Salvare where the crew is trying to find the origin of the artifact.

The first season of the show mostly focused on revealing the true intentions of the aliens if they are friendly or not. In the season finale, the show unveiled the identity and intentions of the aliens. They turned out to be a hostile alien race called the Achaia as an AI system based on the planet Zakir revealed their goal of destruction. So the next season will be focused on thwarting the dangerous plans of the guests.

Another life Season 2 cast details

The main cast of the show includes Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace, Samuel Anderson as William, Blu Hunt as August Catawnee, A.J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez, Alex Ozerov as Oliver Sokolov, Alexander Eling as Javier Almanzar, Lina Renna as Jana Breckinridge-Wallace, Selma Blair as Harper Glass, Elizabeth Ludlow as Cas Isakovic.

Those characters who will not return in Season 2 include Jake Abel as Sasha Harrison, Jessica Camacho as Michelle Vargas as both of these characters were killed off in the first season. Almost every other main character are expected to return in the next season.

It is confirmed that more artists have joined the series as either regular or as recurring characters.

On June 23, 2020, Tongayi Chirisa was cast as a series regular while Dillon Casey (Remedy) is Seth Gage, Shannon Chan-Kent will play Iara, Kurt Yaeger as Dillon Connor.