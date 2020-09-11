Anne With An E Season 4: Will there be a fourth season of Anne With an E?

- Advertisement -

According to a 1908 Novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne With an E recounts the life of Anne Shirley, a 13-year Elderly Widow.

Ever since it premiered in 2017, the series has garnered praise for its realistic portrayal of the period, complex personality development, and unique departures from the source material.

Season 3 of Anne With an E established in 2019, plus a few may still be wondering if they’ll be receiving a fourth year. If you’d like to understand Anne With an E’s renewal standing, you have come to the perfect place.

Will there be a fourth season of Anne With an E?

Unfortunately, Anne With an E was canceled, and year 3 is going to be the show’s last. As reported by Good Housekeeping, series producer Miranda de Pencier chose to Instagram to thank fans for their devotion to the series and their attempts to save it. Here’s what she said:

You have overwhelmed the world wide web and us! We all heard your voices loud and clear (as did CBC and Netflix) from all over the world and we are so thankful for the generous outpouring of ardent enthusiasm for our series. We couldn’t feel honored, humbled, and deeply moved. As tough as it is to face letting go of things all of us love (and we’ve loved this excursion of getting ANNE WITH AN E as much as you have loved watching it) that there is just no way to renew ANNE WITH AN E anywhere at this point. It will not happen. So now we must appreciate all that is of it and hold on the pleasure and hope and wonder the show brought to all people who worked on it, and all you who saw it. When you have got a longing for Green Gables, know you could go back to it and it is going to always be there for you. ANNE WITH AN E will live eternally in our hearts — as will you, our beloved fans.

Even if Anne With an E will not be back for one more season, there is guaranteed to be a different Anne of Green Gables adaptation sooner or later. Who knows, with all these shows now getting revived years after they ended, possibly Anne Having an E will return!