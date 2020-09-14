Home TV Series Amazon Prime Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date? What About The Cast?
Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date? What About The Cast?

By- Vikash Kumar
The Animal Kingdom is a popular crime series full of twists. On account of this engaging plot of this show, it’s received lots of excellent reviews and that also in very less time.

The series was initially released in 2016. It was directed and written By David Michod. The series is owned by the TNT network and for that reason, you can enjoy watching season 2 and 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Both of the other seasons are soon likely to be added on the streaming platform.

Following the success of four complete seasons, it’s time for season 5. If you loved enjoying the crime drama and want to know more about another season, then you are in the perfect place.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 release date

The 5th season of the Animal Kingdom was renew in July 2019. Creators had proposed the shooting for the fifth time but were forced to postpone it as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. As in the past few seasons, season 5 is also scheduled to have 13 shows. No formal release date has yet been verified. Each of the previous season of the Animal kingdom was accompanied by the May release schedule,

Season 4 was released in May 2019 along with the viewers are scheduled to see season 5 in May 2020, but that didn’t happen.

The production to the animal kingdom has been halted on March 16, 2020, when the series went on due to the present pandemic catastrophe, so the viewers of this series must be individual. But, we may expect that the show will be released in 2021.

What about the cast?

The cast for season 5 is pretty much going to remain just like the other four seasons. No new changes have been made or announced.

This means we could expect to see the following faces in the upcoming season.

  • Ellen Barkin as Janine” Smurf” Cody
  • Ben Robson as Craig Cody
  • Shawn Hatosy as Andrew” Pope” Cody
  • Rigo Sanchez as Manny
  • Jake Weary as Dean Cody
  • Finn Cole as Joshua” J” Cody
  • Mia Benitez as Sohi Rodriguez

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Story

In the finale of Season 4, a very considerable character has expired. It would be interesting to check whether Joshua could be able to lead the Cody family, surrounded by enemies, or even not.

