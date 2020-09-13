Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Other Exciting Information Are Here For You!

- Advertisement -

The Animal Kingdom first premiered on TNT in 2016 with a total of 10 episodes and was instantly renewed for a second season with 13 episodes. Every successive season because the first has had 13 episodes. The fourth period proved in 2019. The reception into the show has been largely positive with an 8.2 on IMDB and a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Release Date of Season 5

Animal Kingdom Season 5 was expected to release in May 2020 but as a result of the impact of international pandemic COVID-19, the season five premiere is delayed.

- Advertisement -

But as of now, the makers haven’t revealed any release date but we’re assuming that the season 5 releasing in the year 2021.

Cast of Season 5

Rigo Sanchez as Manny

Ellen Barkin as Janine

Scott Speedman as Barry

Sohi Rodriguez as Mia Benitez

Ellen Barkin as Janine Cody AKA Smurf

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew Cody or Pope,

Ben Robson as Craig Cody

Jake Weary as Deran Cody

Finn Cole as Joshua Cody or J

Plot of Season 5

The story of the animal kingdom series revolves around a seventeen-year-old boy named Joshua, played by Finn Cole. After his mother’s death, Joshua moves in with his relatives, the Codys. Codys is a criminal household that’s directed by Smurf. Also, Joshua joins their small business. Leckie, an officer, attempts to help Joshua from the dirty business. Following that, at the end of season four, we witness Smurf being shot and killed.

With no trailer being released, we don’t have plot points to understand what we’re going to see in season 5.

It revolves around a dysfunctional family involved in a lot of crime; season 5 will see more family drama and crime take over this household. That is all we know so much; we’ll keep fans updated on the latest information on Animal Kingdom season 5 until then — continue reading together with us!