Animal Kingdom Season 5: Possible Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Much More

The Animal Kingdom Season 5: it’s an American crime-family drama tv series created by Jonathan Lisco. The show is based on a 2010 Australian movie’Animal Kingdom’ from David Michôd.

The Animal Kingdom initially premiered on TNT on June 14, 2016, followed by three blockbuster seasons. The series got renewed for the fifth season in July 2019 from TNT.

Release Date of Season 5

Animal Kingdom Season 5 was expected to release in May 2020 but due to the effect of international pandemic COVID-19, the season five premiere is delayed.

However, as of now, the production haven’t disclosed any release date but we are imagining that the season 5 releasing in the year 2021.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Cast

Dean Cody played by Jake Weary

Joshua “J” Cody played by Finn Cole

Manny played by Rigo Sanchez

Mia Benitez played by Sohvi Rodriguez

Janine “Smurf” Cody played by Ellen Barkin

Andrew “Pope” Cody played by Shawn Hatosy

Craig Cody played by Ben Robson

The storyline of Animal Kingdom Season5

Season 5 will also concentrate on the family involved with crook crimes. We might see battle among the group members in the fifth season of Animal Kingdom. The Season 5 episodes will follow Cody’s shortage of lifestyles, together with the electricity battle and the dominant rule. The storyline of this show revolves around the Cody family, who are intertwined in underworld activities.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will include thirteen episodes exactly like the other seasons of the sequence.