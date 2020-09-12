- Advertisement -

Android Circuit Samsung’s Transparent Smartphone EMUI Updated, Honor X6 Pad Hits Europe, Surface Duo Review

Taking a glance returned at seven days of information and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes Galaxy S21 leaks, Samsung’s obvious smartphone, Android eleven’s launch, Huawei updates EMUI, Honor’s new Tablets, TCL’s trendy hardware, and the first Surface Duo reviews Android Circuit Samsung’s.

With the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 behind us, it’s time to turn the geekerati’s interest toward 2021 and Samsung’s next handsets. The presumptively named Galaxy S21 may be the flagship, and the present-day leak suggests some other triumvirate of Samsung smartphones. Daniel Petrov reports for Phone Arena:

“Tucked in Samsung’s community boards in Korea, is a posting that depicts all of the expected 3 2021 S series phones – the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, or anything Samsung names them – and with model numbers that indicate those are the Verizon versions, too.

“It makes feel that Samsung is beginning with Verizon’s firmware, given that Big Red has strayed up to now from the 5G p.C., that its mmWave 5G community calls for special modems and antennas in exceptional “telephones that are commonly denoted with the UW suffix, for Ultrawide Band. ”

In any normal product cycle, the Galaxy S21’s own family might be predicted to release in early February, simply ahead of Mobile World Congress. Who knows what’s going to appear in 202? At least we realize the size of the batteries.

” another Galaxy S21 leak from a few days prior hinted at battery capacities for 2 of the three fashions, via China’s 3C certification board. From the looks of it, the S21 and S21 Plus will percent three,880-mAh and 4,660-mAh units, which could be both slightly less and greater than the one’s telephones.