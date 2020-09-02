American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Production Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

American Gods is an American fantasy drama series based on Neil Gaiman’s book of the same name. Though the novel was released way back in 2001, it continues to remain fresh in the minds of its readers. The reason for this is Gaiman’s wacky yet relatable characters, imaginative plot, and layered narrative.

Plot

Neil Gaiman has not revealed anything about the coming season storyline, but the writer spoke about the appointment of Charles”Chic” Eglee (The Walking Dead) since the series’ brand new showrunner.

- Advertisement -

It’s highly expected that the forthcoming season will deal with Shadow Moon’s new individuality, which he isn’t aware of. The end of the next season was beautifully staged and kept the audience hooked up to how the story will proceed. The season will also check into the character arc of Laura Moon and her trip. The season ended with a stunning reveal and contains got the viewer guessing as to how the event will turn out to be.

Cast

The show is expected to keep core cast members such as Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Ian McShane (Odin/Mr. Wednesday), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), and Crispin Glover (Mr. World).

Musician Marilyn Manson, veteran actress Blythe Danner has joined the show for its next season as confirmed by Neil Gaiman. The two members that will not be in the next year are Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy, and Mousa Kraish, who played Jinn.

Neil Gaiman revealed to Radio Times that veteran actress Blythe Danner will look across four episodes as Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest with an”unresolved intimate background” with Mr. Wednesday and a small problem — her involuntary commitment to a mental institution.

Production Update

In August 2019, it had been verified that Charles H. Eglee would replace Jesse Alexander since the showrunner for its third season. The production began in October 2019 in Toronto in June. Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, David Paul Francis, and Stefanie Berk will continue to serve as executive producers. However, filming for the series was put on hold forever in mid-March 2020 because of the current pandemic with the cast and crew members told to stay home. According to Charles Eglee, the filming was almost complete with just a few action sequences remaining.

Trailer

There hasn’t been any promotional material regarding Season 3 as of now but it is expected that the trailer might drop in by late July. We all can do is wait with bated breath and find out how things finally unfold.

Release Date

As mentioned above, the majority of the shooting was completed with just a few sequences staying.

American Gods airs in the United States premium cable network Starz. Amazon Prime Video has the international digital rights of the series. Season 1 and 2 of American Gods is flowing on Amazon Prime Video.