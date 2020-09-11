Home TV Series Amazon Prime American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News
American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News

By- Anand mohan
The immensely popular fantasy drama “American Gods” series is all set to release 3. Based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, year 3 will have a set of ten episodes. The narrative of the series is about the Shadow Moon along with his story into embroil between the battles of Old Gods and New Gods.

Release Date

The season three has been affirmed back in March 2019. The production of the series began right after the confirmation of this show. The shooting was complete in Oct in the previous calendar year.

However, as of this Coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the show was delayed. There is no official confirmation about the launch of this year 3 of American Gods. But we might expect to observe the launch of the whole year to the conclusion weeks of 2020 or in the first weeks of 2021.

Cast

The previous set of characters and casts are most likely to return in the American marching Season 3. The cast contains Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, and Emily Browning as Laura Moon. Additionally in last September, the series supported Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren and Blythe Danner as Demeter will join the cast of year 3.

There is Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney and Orlando Jones that are not coming in American Gods Season 3. Also, there’ll be a couple of new versions in figures and throw for the American Gods Season 3.

Plot

The producers of this show kept the storyline of the upcoming season as a top-secret. But we can imagine about the anticipated narrative. The narrative of American infantry Season 3 will revolve around Shadow Moon. He’ll hide in Lakeside as Wisconsin from New Gods. But we could say anything about the storyline at all. Guess we have to wait until the producers drop an official synopsis.

