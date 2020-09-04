Home TV Series Amazon Prime American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Episodes And Renewal Status
American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Episodes And Renewal Status

American Gods is one of the best literary series around and it’s based upon the usage of Neil Gaiman’s novel series. Now the show is getting into its third year and it’s in more speculations than ever. Even though American Gods did not live up to these expectations of their crowd, nevertheless, some of the fans desperately need a third season.

So let us talk the most recent details about the possible third period of American Gods.

Renewal Status

However, renewals are not pretty straight forward nowadays and need much consideration to take the step. But in the case of American infantry, the series has been already renewed for the third season. Neil Gaiman himself expressed his feelings and he was thrilled to announce another year.

Cast

Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon
Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday
Emily Browning as Laura Moon
Crispin Glover as Mr. World
Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy/Quantum Boy
Yetide Badaki as Bilquis
Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney
Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy
Mousa Kraish as the Jinn
Omid Abtahi as Salim
Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis

Episodes

Episode 1- A Winter’s Tale
Episode two — Ashes and Demons
Episode 3- Conscience of the King
Episode 4- Fire and Ice
Episode 5- Serious Moonlight
Episode 6- Sister Rising
Episode 7- Tears of this Wrath-Bearing Tree
Episode 8- The Rapture of Allergic
Episode 9- The Unseen
Episode 10- The Lake Effect

Expected Release Date

Due to a shortage of official confirmation of the show, the release date of this series is difficult to predict and assumptions may be backfired any given moment. Thinking about the current scenarios it is evident that filming was not finished for the projected release date and thus there is no official confirmation in the showrunners.

It seems like the show could property next collapse as its difficult to finish the production phases this year. So we’re already rooting American God’s third year for the 2021 launch.

