American Gods is one of the best literary series around and it’s based upon the usage of Neil Gaiman’s novel series. Now the show is getting into its third year and it’s in more speculations than ever. Even though American Gods did not live up to these expectations of their crowd, nevertheless, some of the fans desperately need a third season.

So let us talk the most recent details about the possible third period of American Gods.

Renewal Status

However, renewals are not pretty straight forward nowadays and need much consideration to take the step. But in the case of American infantry, the series has been already renewed for the third season. Neil Gaiman himself expressed his feelings and he was thrilled to announce another year.

Cast

Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon

Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday

Emily Browning as Laura Moon

Crispin Glover as Mr. World

Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy/Quantum Boy

Yetide Badaki as Bilquis

Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney

Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy

Mousa Kraish as the Jinn

Omid Abtahi as Salim

Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis

Episodes

Episode 1- A Winter’s Tale

Episode two — Ashes and Demons

Episode 3- Conscience of the King

Episode 4- Fire and Ice

Episode 5- Serious Moonlight

Episode 6- Sister Rising

Episode 7- Tears of this Wrath-Bearing Tree

Episode 8- The Rapture of Allergic

Episode 9- The Unseen

Episode 10- The Lake Effect

Expected Release Date

Due to a shortage of official confirmation of the show, the release date of this series is difficult to predict and assumptions may be backfired any given moment. Thinking about the current scenarios it is evident that filming was not finished for the projected release date and thus there is no official confirmation in the showrunners.

It seems like the show could property next collapse as its difficult to finish the production phases this year. So we’re already rooting American God’s third year for the 2021 launch.