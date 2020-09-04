- Advertisement -

Amazon has completely changed how people store in each market where the provider works.

It certainly was not the first e-commerce company.

No, it wasn’t the first web retailer to provide deep discounts.

And no, it was not the first organization to supply a single online market where thousands of third party sellers can provide products directly to consumers.

Nevertheless, it had been the first firm in several markets to check those boxes and resonate with all shoppers.

How long are you buying a variety of products on Amazon? Five decades? 15 years?

Perhaps even 20 decades? In case you had to guess,

how much money do you think you’ve spent all that time?

You do not have to guess since we are going to show you precisely how to find it out in just a couple of easy steps.

We have seen this suggestion on a lot of different sites through the years, but it was posted most recently on Business Insider.

In a nutshell, Amazon allows you to download spreadsheets that show all of your orders over a particular period.

Of course, you can easily set that period so it covers your entire purchase history, then use a simple formula to add up the total.

Here’s what You Have to do:

From the Orders segment, click on Download Order Reports (you will be prompted to log in if you haven’t already).

From the Start Date box, put January 1 of the oldest available year.

Click the Use today link next to the End Date box.

After a few minutes, you will be prompted to download a”.CSV” file.

Please store the file on your computer and then open it with Microsoft Excel.

If you do not have Excel, you can use Google Docs for free by visiting http://drive.google.com.

In place of”X1″ and”X1000,” make sure to enter the true cell names for your first and last numbers in that column.

So, what's your overall?

Don’t hesitate to share it in the comments below in the event that you believe you can wow us.

And remember, it might look like an insanely high number if you have been an Amazon customer for a long time,

but consider how much money you have saved on those orders by buying from Amazon rather than pricier retailers.