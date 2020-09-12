Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Will Return To Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Who does not love a teen witch story? For all the lovers of this genre, who like the powerful mix of the occult and teen drama, there is a brand new teen witch about the loose, and that moment, there is a cast! Unusually, she is a powerful but confused time-traveling Afro-Latin magic employee. The show is directed by Mateo Stivelberg, and Liliana Bocanegra, and is founded on the original writing of Isidora Chacon who’s also the series writer along with Ana María Parra.

The first two seasons of this show were well received — even though some criticism. Obviously, now many of buffs are wanting to learn when will Always a Witch season 3 launch. Here’s everything we know.

Release Date For Always A Witch Season 3

If Netflix renews the fantasy show for a third season, then it will be going to have a very long time to appear. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has already shut down production on many jobs for security reasons. So then the filming will even begin late in the next season.

If season 3 happens, then it could release on Netflix approximately late 2021 or ancient 2022 according to the sources.

Always A Witch Season 3: Cast

If the next season ever occurs, we could expect Angely Gaviria as Carmen, the titular Bruja (witch), Verónica Orozco as Ninibe, Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as León, and Sebastian Eslava as Esteban to reprise their roles in the next season.

Always a Witch Plot: What is it about?

Siempre Bruja follows the 19-year-old witch Carmen, who is time traveling to 2019 Cartagena, from the 17th-century. Back in her time, Carmen was a Colombian servant who was on the brink of being burnt alive for professing her love to a white guy. To save her beloved, she escapes and time travels to present-day Cartagena via a potent spell with a few wizardly help.

The series is a version of the novel Yo, Bruja by Isidora Chacón. It is a mix of a coming-of-age story with an ounce of historical play, tempered with a good dose of fantasy. Siempre Bruja attempts to explore the dark and deep history of this historic persecution of Black witches. Historically, Cartagena — the town — was one of the first seats of the Spanish Inquisition. Numerous women and men, mostly African slaves, were understood to have been tortured, in the title of rooting and finding out witches. This imaginative new show provides a superb breakout performance not just out of its titular character but from a variety of the youngest, most gifted, Latin American celebrities.