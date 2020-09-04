Almost Happy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, How Did The Previous Season End?

- Advertisement -

Almost happy season 2: Nearly Happy is an Argentinian comedy net series known as Casi Feliz in Spanish. The series is written by Sebastian Wainraich and directed by Hernan Guerschuny to get Netflix. The series’s storyline revolves around the protagonist Sebastian Wainrach and his life adventures, both private and professional life are retained into mind.

Nearly Happy’s season was rather popular and been rated 6.7/10 by IMDb and 6.3/10 by Filmaffinity. The viewers are curiously looking up for season 2 of this show.

Almost Delighted Season 2-Release Date:

Season one of Almost Happy premiered on May 1, 2020, on Netflix. There were in total of 10 episodes in the first season. When we see the previous season’s launch, then it’s too early to make predictions about season 2.

Additionally, Netflix hasn’t shared any information about the launch of season 2. Still, because the series is getting so much love from the audience, the show will be revived for the next season.

The Twist Of Almost Delighted Season 2:

If the series gets renewed for period 2, then it’s probable that each of the characters will be back in the prior season. The following characters Will Certainly be there:

Sebastian Wainraich

Natalie Perez

Santiago Korovsky

Hugo Arana

Adriana Aizemberg

Peto Menahem

Expected Storyline:

Almost happy season 2: The storyline of the series is about the life span of Sebastian. All ups and downs in his life are portrayed in the show. Sebastian Wainraich is a radio show host that got an opportunity to talk about his life experience with viewers.

Almost Happy is a funny series representing a few problems of Sebastian faced by him throughout his life. He had been separated from his spouse, and it took him long to get her over. Besides that, dealing with day-to-day issues and then falling for another girl turns out to be quite challenging.

In the upcoming period, we will learn more about Sebastian and his professional and personal life.

Trailer:

No trailers have been released yet. Once Netflix shows the green light for the next season, we can expect to find practically Happy trailer.