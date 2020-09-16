Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And So We Can Expect A Sequel Of Alita

- Advertisement -

Alita is a movie released in 2019 based on the times of 1990 Japanese manga series Gummn. It’s an American cyberpunk film directed by Robert Rodriguez and made by James Cameron.

Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script. Rosa Salazar was the primary cause as Alita. The movie starts when Alita wakes up with a brand new body and has lost her memory.

James Cameron Alita has released this ear; nonetheless, it received mixed reviews of the audience. The movie did not have a dedicated fanbase; however, grossed $404.9 million at the box office. Whilst the film did not have many fans following. Therefore it is not expected to have a sequel of it.

However, if Disney gives a green sign to it so it might happen, Rosa Salazar revealed in July 2019 she hadn’t received any information regarding the sequel of Alita. However, the first movie was planned with the mind that there would be a sequel.

However, in the event the sequel comes, then the storyline can be predicted. In the first part, she dropped her lover and turned into a motor ball champion. She knows that who she is, and the story will continue forward. However, the manager said that it is fine if the first one failed. So we can expect a sequel of Alita.

Rosa Salazar will surely be Alita from the sequel if it happened. Christoph Waltz may also return combined with Edward Norton, therefore although it hasn’t been verified that sequel will happen or not because of the mixed reviews of part one.

So there may or may not be the arrival of the sequel. So nothing can be said about it. But if it happened, there would not be any modifications in its cast. But some new characters can be introduced. And also, the story will proceed or may take part in moving back in time.

