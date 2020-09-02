Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And It Got Postponed Multiple Times

- Advertisement -

Alita Battle Angel is a science fiction film set in a dystopian future. The film is based on the manga series Battle Angel Alita. Battle Angel Alita was released on 14th February 2019 in the USA. The running time of the Alita Battle Angel is 122 minutes. Although the film was officially announced in 2003, it got postponed multiple times. The creation of the movie started in 2016.

Alita Battle Angel excelled in terms of action choreography and visual effects in the film. The movie got a score of 61% on rotten tomatoes.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Cast:

Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, and many other important casts from the first film will probably likely be returning for Alita Battle Angel 2. Michelle Rodriguez, Jai Courtney, and Edward Norton had a short cameo in the film. It is confirmed that they’ve larger roles in the sequels into Alita Battle Angel.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Plot:

Alita Battle Angel tells Alita’s story, a Cyborg that doesn’t have a memory of her past. Throughout the film, she tries to explore the city and discover the secrets from her past life. The film is put in 2563.

Alita Battle Angel had many points that were not in any way explained in the film. Even the last of Alita is not entirely revealed. However, we can find some glimpses of their past life of Alita in certain scenes. Alita’s previous adventure, her coming experiences, will soon be forming the core plot of Alita Battle Angel 2.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date:

Alita Battle Angel has been created, keeping many sequels in your mind. Before the movie’s release, productions had confirmed a sequel for Alita Battle Angel has been written. However, the box-office set of Alita Battle Angel fell short from what they expected. Moreover, after the release of the movie, the 20th-century fox was obtained by Disney. Since then, there has been no update about the release of Alita Battle Angel 2. Even if Alita Battle Angel 2 is created, it won’t release till the end of 2022.

