Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!!

By- Ajeet Kumar
Alita: Battle Angel — an American cyberpunk-action film according to Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro’s 1990s series Gunnm and its 1993 first video animation compliance Battle Angel. The film was written by James Cameron, who co-wrote the traces together with Laeta Kalogridis and was guided by Robert Rodriguez.

Release date of Alita Battle Angel 2

Alita Battle Angel released on 31st January 2019. The lovers have adored the movie and are now excited about Alita Battle Angel 2. The sequel isn’t coming anytime soon, and you have to wait longer. The situation at the moment is pretty hard to resume shooting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A sequel to Alita Battle Angel might be released at the end of 2021 or 2022.

Here is the list of Cast

  • Rosa Salazar as Alita, the protagonist feminine cyborg
  • Christoph Waltz as Dr Dyson Ido, protagonist’s Surrogate Dad
  • Jennifer Connelly as Dr Chiren, Dr D’s wife
  • Mahershala Ali as Vector, an entrepreneur with criminal connections.
  • Ed Skrein as Zapan, an arrogant sword-wielding cyborg bounty hunter.
  • Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka, the cyborg criminal.
  • Keenan Johnson as Hugo, Alita’s love of her life.
  • Eiza González as Nyssiana, Grewishka’s subordinate.
  • Idara Victor as Nurse Gerhard, Dr.D’s assistant.
  • Michelle Rodriguez plays Alita’s cyborg mentor Gelda.
  • Jai Courtney as engine ball championJashugan
  • Edward Norton has a cameo as Nova.
The Plot In Alita: Battle Angel 2

Alita: Battle Angel part II will twist around Rosa Salazar’s (Alita) character. She is the prime character, visits to the City of Zalem, and struggle against the primary villain. In the first segment, we noticed that she lost her love and altered a motor ball winner. She got to understand who she is, and the storyline will continue from here. Nonetheless, the director announced that it is sufficient if the first part slipped. That means the audiences can expect another sequel of Alita.

We can predict that the upcoming segment will showcase that Alita will discover about her former presence, to turn into a champ in this part, and reverting to the city of mysteries. There’s a constraint of news about the storyline of this coming segment. But the producers have not disclosed much about it.

In 2019’s interview with the BBC, James Cameron (executive producer) of this movie urged a series title into his conversation.

He explained: It’s branded as — Alita, colon (:-RRB- Battle Angel. The subsequent one is going to be Alita Avenging Angel, Alita Fallen Angel, or whatever.

Ajeet Kumar

