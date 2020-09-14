Alita Battle Angel 2: More Updates Regarding The Cast, Plot And Release Date For Fans.

- Advertisement -

The action cyberpunk American film Alita: Battle Angel is the adaptation of the 1990s series Gunnm by Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro. Robert Rodriguez directed the film and James Cameron and Jon Landau jointly produced the movie. The movie premiered on 31st January 2019.

Release date of Alita Battle Angel 2:

No official confirmation has been created, whether Alita will coordinate with Disney or not. So, it’s tough to look at the release date of Alita Battle Angel two in the situation around us. But, there are a few anticipations which suggest that part 2 will be released in the theatres in 2022, assuming that pandemic over till then.

The cast of Alita Battle Angel 2

The primary and prominent actor of the film is coming back in part 2 of this film as per sources.

Christoph Waltz as Alita’s surrogate father

Dyson Ido as a scientist and also a bounty hunter

Edward Norton as enigmatic Nova

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Plotline

Alita Battle Angel 2 will revolve around Rosa Salazar’s character, as she’s the lead role, arriving at the City of Zalem and combating the main villain. We can expect the following part will show that Alita chooses to discover about her past existence, to become a champ of this engine ball, and returns into the city of questions; for recognizing its genuine character. There’s a restriction of information about the plot of the approaching part, as the founders did not reveal much about it.