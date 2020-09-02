Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Disney’s Third Live-action Movie Sequel

- Advertisement -

Thought that the concept of an Aladdin sequel was wishful thinking? Think again. The billion-dollar live-action hit is being primed for a first follow-up according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter allows the genie out of the bottle, confirming that Disney is working on Aladdin 2. Not only is Guy Ritchie set to return as director, but also a writers’ area was working on new ideas for the sequel by studying through stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the source material upon which the original Aladdin was loosely based.

Meaning any Aladdin sequel, which is being composed by Real Steel’s John Gatins and Straight Outta Compton’s Andrea Berloff, is unlikely to take its cue direct-to-video Return of Jafar, which followed on from the initial 1992 animated smash hit starring Robin Williams.

At this early stage, the cast has not been confirmed, though Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith are”expected to reprise their roles.”

Which may not be the sole visit to the world of Aladdin. A Disney Plus spin-off, starring Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders, can also be on the way (through Variety).

Remarkably, Aladdin 2 will be only Disney’s third live-action movie sequel that this century, with 102 Dalmatians and Alice Through the Looking Glass above it.

When most retellings are one-and-done, Disney, with the platform of live-action remakes to help craft fresher stories, is a welcome change. Re-treads and re-imaginings are all well and good, but when the House of Mouse has to scatter some of its original magic, it thrives like no other.

