Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Detail

- Advertisement -

An Aladdin sequel has been greenlit, with new authors having been attracted in for Guy Ritchie’s follow up. Just what direction the film will take is not clear at this moment, as the live-action movie ended much like its animated counterpart, with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) married and living happily ever after in the kingdom of Agrabah. That said, as opposed to after The Return of Jafar from 1994, a sequel ought to take effect from 1996’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

These direct-to-DVD sequels tried to capitalize on the success of the film. However, bringing Jafar back for a rematch really would feel dull, as he already showed his power in Ritchie’s movie. There are a whole lot of the villain in the franchise, so it would make no sense for those movies to follow the identical path. After all, Iago’s salvation was a massive portion of the sequel, and he does not even speak in Ritchie’s world, so he’s not that large a supporting character. Also, using Abis Mal to free Jafar and take over the palace would feel redundant.

- Advertisement -

The franchise needs something of depth with which fans can emotionally connect. The interesting thing about The King of Thieves is it accomplishes that by focusing on Aladdin and his dad, Cassim, fixing their relationship. The live-action film touched on how Aladdin was left and left to become a street urchin, so the foundation is already there. This animated film had Cassim as leader of the notorious Forty Thieves, taking directly in the story Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves from One Thousand and One Nights. Except in Disney’s world, Aladdin substituted Ali Baba as he strove to bring his daddy into Agrabah and redeem him.

This is a powerful story, as it speaks to the success of human character and also gives us sympathetic villains. After all, the 40 thieves were victims of circumstance and tried to eke out a better living to their families. Cassim, as a deadbeat father also appealed because it talked to broken families and fathers who ran away feeling like failures. This can tackle the socio-political world Jasmine already touched on in Ritchie’s movie as a lady of science, a feminist and somebody who believes in second chances. More so, she knows the struggles of the bad, so with her father-in-law in trouble, once more ideologies will struggle with her daddy, the Sultan. Plus, we might even find some turmoil and a possible marriage on the rocks if she and her husband do disagree regarding whether Cassim and the thieves should be forgiven.

What also makes this a very enticing prospect, apart from being a better story, is that the MacGuffin of this story is a great deal more engaging than the idea of restraining genies with lamps, which has been done to death. Having Aladdin and his father seeking out the oracle to give them the answers to all they seek in life could include so much drama. At King of Thieves, Cassim would like to find the Hand of Midas, that can turn anything into gold. It’s an adventure of greed versus great and has the potential to examine its characters. Drawing from King of Thieves could push Disney’s movies into a whole new world when looking at the framing and context of the episode.

King of Thieves, after all, is about dreams and wishes coming true, but for that which enriches life more than stones and trinkets – that’s family. Cassim’s greed was driven by his desire to provide, Aladdin acts covetous as he would do anything to receive his dad back, and with the thieves, they’d do anything to become wealthy to update their various villages. This is a seriously powerful story, and one Disney needs to bring to life earlier rather than later.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan of Agrabah, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, and Frank Welker and Alan Tudyk as the voices of Abu and Iago, respectively.

