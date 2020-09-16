Home Entertainment Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Information
Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Aladdin is a 2019 American musical fantasy film made by Walt Disney Pictures. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and created by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. The film premiered on May 24th 2019 and the running time of the film is 128 minutes. The movie Aladdin got a rating of 57% from Rotten Tomatoes and 7/10 from IMDb. The film is available on Google Play Movies and TV, YouTube and Disney + Hotstar. The movie got moderate reviews from the audiences. Disney is moving forward with enlightening to some sequel to last year’s live-action remake and has hired a set of writers to pen a script.

Aladdin 2: Plot

The 2019 variant of the Walt Disney production movie is quite much like the animated version of Aladdin which released in 1992. The conclusion of the film is funny and smart as Jafar gets trapped at the magic lamp along with his parrot after he desires to turn into a genie.

The Return Of Jafar as its name suggests will follow the storyline of how Jafar will take revenge. This is going to be the first plot and will not follow the story of this ancient sequel released by the name name.

No more details have been provided concerning the sequel of the movie. The Walt Disney manufacturing confirmed in February of this year, 2020 the sequel is confirmed.

Aladdin 2: Cast

The cast members from Aladdin’s very first picture will be returning for its sequel. The cast includes Will Smith as Blue Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, and Numan Acar as Hakim and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders. Amir Boutrous as Jamal, Nina Wadia as Zulla, and Navid Negahban as the Sultan are also returning for your live-action sequel. Well, it is not for sure that the whole cast from the first movie will return for the sequel.

Aladdin 2: Release Date

Even though the release of the movie is confirmed, we will not be able to see the movie soon as Disney has a reasonably tight schedule till 2027. The production company is releasing many other live animation movies which have been loved by the fans.

Aladdin which released on twenty-four May in the previous year, 2019 earned over ten crores and was a top-grossing hit Disney film. Mena Massoud plays the role of Aladdin, the main character of the movie, and Naomi Scott, plays his love interest Jasmine who is a princess. Everybody loved Will Smith in the role of the genie because he was an excellent choice for this. Marwan Kenzari plays with the wicked Jafar from the movie, and it’s expected that the same cast may go back for the sequel too.

